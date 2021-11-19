ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch ‘King Richard’ with Will Smith: Streaming service, premiere date, cast, trailer

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The inspirational story behind professional tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, and their father, Richard, is plot of new movie making its way to the big screen and streaming this week. “King Richard” premieres on HBO Max and in theaters Friday, Nov. 19. To see the film...

POPSUGAR

It’s a Family Affair! Jaden and Willow Smith Stole the Show at the King Richard Premiere

The Smith family showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard. Will Smith — who stars in the movie as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams — brought along his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, to the red carpet event during the AFI Festival on Nov. 14. "My Dad Is The Greatest To Ever Do It, Fight Me," Jaden tweeted in support of Will after the event.
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
Variety

Aunjanue Ellis on ‘King Richard,’ Her Career Renaissance, and How Michael K. Williams Touched Her Life

Aunjanue Ellis is aware she’s having a bit of a career renaissance. The talented actor has been consistently delivering great performances in films like 2002’s “Undercover Brother,” 2004’s “Ray” and 2018’s “If Beale Street Could Talk.” But in the last three years, she has earned two Emmy nominations, one for 2019’s limited series “When They See Us” and one for 2020’s HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” And now Ellis is earning Oscar buzz for her role in “King Richard,” the story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams that focuses on their supportive family – namely parents Richard Williams (Will Smith)...
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Romantic Vivienne Westwood Gown With Will Smith at ‘King Richard’ Premiere

Jada Pinkett was straight from heaven at the “King Richard” premiere at the 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday. The 50-year-old actress showed her support for her husband, Will Smith, as he stars as the film’s leading man Richard Williams, the iconic tennis coach that put everything he had into Venus and Serena Williams’ careers. They were joined by their children Willow and Jaden Smith, too, which made it a family affair. The “Girls Trip” star was a vision in a white Vivienne Westwood gown with a champagne-hued, shimmering cowl neck and train that resembled a romantic cape. She wore...
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
HBO Watch

How To Watch “King Richard” on HBO Max!

HBO Max only has two Same-Day premieres left this year. Next up is King Richard, which is basically the origin story of tennis greats Serena & Venus Williams. Stellar sports movies only come along every so often. Does this one join the ranks of Chariots of Fire, Field of Dreams, Hoosiers and Miracle or not? You won’t know until you watch it. King Richard is the latest WarnerMedia Same-Day Premiere. The movie opens in available cinemas on Friday, November 19, 2021 and uploads to HBO Max the same day. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the ad-free option of the streaming service. It runs through December 19, 2021. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now. TRY HBO MAX NOW.
hometownsource.com

Smith shines in ‘King Richard’

The tagline for “King Richard,” the new movie about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, is one of the most ostentatious promotional called shots I’ve seen in a while: “Based On The True Story That Will Inspire The World.” It’s a promise apropos of the film’s main character: overbearing, overconfident, not entirely above board — and yet it works out the way he wanted it to in the end, more or less.
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘King Richard’ on HBO Max, Starring Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ Indefatigable Father

We soon surmise that Richard has everything going against him: He’s a Black man who’s trying to scale the towering walls surrounding a sport run by the rich white establishment. But he’s persistent, determined, unflappable and many other adjectives, although “annoying” isn’t quite one of them. He makes his own brochures and promo videos and comes off like a total nut, albeit a very shrewd, smart total nut. That careful balance puts him and Venus and Serena lightly trespassing courtside as Pete Sampras hits balls with John McEnroe, soon netting Sampras’ coach, Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) as Venus’ pro-bono mentor. But, you may ask, what about Serena? Well, Paul only has room for one more, so Richard videotapes Venus’ practices so Brandy can teach Serena the exact same stuff. Like I said, shrewd. Except for the open stance. Paul insists on a closed stance, but Richard insists on an open stance, and that’s that. It’ll soon be a recurring theme in this movie that Richard doesn’t lose arguments like this, even though he’s a nobody and everyone else is a somebody. But everyone else isn’t a wizard of the human condition like Richard.
TVGuide.com

Marvel's Moon Knight: Trailer, Premiere Date, Casting, and Everything to Know

Moon Knight is several titles deep into Marvel's current slate, but it is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated properties in the Marvel pipeline now that Oscar Isaac is headlining the series as Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits some Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. Marvel is keeping a lot of the secrets about the mysterious character under its cape until we get closer to the 2022 launch date, but TV Guide has collected everything we know about the Disney+ series, including who will be joining Isaac in the first season and breaking down the first footage from the show.
The Staten Island Advance

‘Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving’ premieres on Peacock: How to watch, date, trailer

The Chrisleys are inviting you to their hysterical (and often chaotic) house for the holidays. “Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 18. This Southern family is best known for its eccentric father figure Todd Chrisley. From the strenuous process of preparing the turkey to the inventive ideas for Southern sweets, this special gives fans a look at their holiday dinner traditions.
firstsportz.com

‘Wholesome!’ King Richard’s cast including Will Smith surprise kids at Wimbledon

King Richard– a film based on the life of Richard Williams, Serena and Venus’ father, hit the theatres last week and has received overwhelming response from fans all around the world. The film is based on the struggles Richard Williams had to face as a black citizen during the 80s and 90s when he tried to push Serena and Venus up the ranks in tennis.
