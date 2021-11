LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The cheat code for Louisville's game at Duke on Thursday was M-A-L-I-K. At least, it seemed that way, watching Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham average 20.4 yards per carry in dominating the host Blue Devils, 62-22. Cunningham ran for 224 yards, just a couple shy of Lamar Jackson's single-game rushing record for a Louisville quarterback, and he threw for 301 to become just the second FBS quarterback to throw for more than 300 and run for more than 200 in a game.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO