ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Seen On The Scene: Lil Nas X, Karrueche & Quavo Attend GQ’s ‘Men Of The Year’ Party

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

A bevy of celebs flooded The West Hollywood EDITION for GQ’s annual “Men Of The Year Party.” As previously reported the mag chose Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lil Nas X, and Tom Holland as their men of the year and each star graced the publication with individual covers.

The mag’s “musician of the year” Lil Nas was of course seen on the scene and flashed his abs in a bedazzled black and silver get up before putting on a surprise performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oLsT_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRbPh_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ / Getty

Prior to his time on the carpet, he told GQ about the hypermasculine breakdowns that have been occurring in Hip-Hop and his hopes for the future.

“The whole landscape is very hypermasculine,” said the rapper. “It’s so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now. I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts. Because change is happening. There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”

Nas was joined at the party by his fellow honoree Tom Holland who looked Spiderman chic in a velour suit and hugged it out with fellow Spidey superhero Andrew Garfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YMwr_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Quavo was also on hand looking dapper in green…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wueCp_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

and “Claws” cutie Karrueche burned up the carpet in red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAHS2_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ma8Ei_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Other attendees included Tinashe…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItwJ3_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Jhene Aiko…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKAp2_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ / Getty

Roddy Rich…

Giveon…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3MVt_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

YG…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFxtD_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Ty Dolla $ign…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wSnD_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ / Getty

newly single Miguel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsZOF_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ / Getty

and Jesse Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5gMT_0d1ryqQL00
Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

This year’s stylish soiree was made possible by presenting sponsor, Samsung, with additional support from The West Hollywood EDITION.

What do YOU think about the celeb style at GQ’s “Men Of The Year Party”?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTxpc_0d1ryqQL00

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Lil Nas X’s Fake Maury Episode Is Basically Kroll Show

Between the People pregnancy photo shoot and his fake “Montero” daytime TV talk show, Lil Nas X is obsessed with a certain flavor of throwback tabloid culture. And he’s really, really good at parodying it. On Wednesday, the “Industry Baby” singer released a follow-up video to his “That’s What I Want” music video … in the form of a full-length episode of the Maury show. Just in case you passed out after the music video’s steamy locker-room make-out scene, it goes on to show Lil Nas X get his heart broken when he discovers his linebacker BF has a wife and child. Now, Montero gets his comeuppance on the Maury set, with a very game Maury Povich marshaling a paternity and lie-detector test while Lil Nas X makes out with Yai and antagonizes his wife, Ashley. It plays like the most chaotic long-form improv you’ve ever seen. Lil Nas X goes from baiting Ashley (forgetting her name, doubling down on his theory that she’s a cheater) to having his own dramatic moment of stomping off the set. It’s further proof that Lil Nas X needs his own Kroll Show revival.
TV & VIDEOS
Mic

Lil Nas X is going on 'Maury' — and it looks messy

At this point, Lil Nas X isn’t doing a rollout for his Montero album — he’s gifting the world performance art. In his latest fourth wall-breaking viral moment, the man once pregnant with his own album is set to appear on Maury to fight over love next week. In a...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Here’s Why Lil Nas X Is Making An Actual Appearance On ‘Maury’

When Lil Nas X dropped his debut album, Montero, this past September, one video that immediately caught the attention of fans was the visual for “That’s What I Want.” In the visual, the singer-rapper falls for his football teammate (played by Yai Ariza) and their scorching, newfound relationship quickly turns into a heartbreaking entanglement as he realizes that his new love is leading a double life. Upon learning about his beau’s wife and young child, naturally, the always over the top artist plans to get to the bottom of things opting to expose his lover on Maury. This is when fiction and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Tinashe
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jesse Williams
Person
Nas
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Quavo
The FADER

Lil Nas X’s new video is literally an episode of Maury

Lil Nas X remains committed to the bit. The viral star has shared a whole Maury episode based on the storyline to his previous "That's What I Want" video. The 20-minute video, which you can see above, tackles an "unbelievable love triangle" Nas has gotten himself into alongside his boyfriend Yai Ariza and a woman named Ashley who happens to be married to Ariza. It's an awkward situation but nothing Maury Povich hasn't seen before.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Says ‘Change Is Happening’ In Hip-Hop: ‘There’s Going To Be So Many Gay Rappers’

Lil Nas X has broken several milestones in the music industry since his breakout single “Old Town Road” in 2019. Being a Black gay rapper, Nas challenges the image most people have attributed to successful artists in hip-hop this image is fueled by machismo and often homophobic, misogynistic rhetoric but as he told playwright Jeremy O. Harris for GQ’s latest cover story, all he is trying to do is be himself.
MUSIC
The Independent

Lil Nas X, Tom Holland and Giannis Antetokounmpo announced as GQ’s Men of the Year

Lil Nas X, Tom Holland, and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo have been announced as GQ’s men of the year.All three stars have been awarded the title based on accomplishments in their respective fields.Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, won the musician of the year title, Holland bagged the superhero of the year title, and Antetokounmpo took the athlete of the year title.GQ unveiled three covers featuring Nas X, Holland and Antetokounmpo on Monday (15 November).According to the outlet, Lil Nas X was selected for the achievement because he “is able to craft mega-musical hits and pair...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mag#Velour#Yg#The West Hollywood
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Lil Nas X Is One Of GQ’s Men Of The Year

Lil Nas X has covered GQ's 26th annual Men of the Year issue. In the cover story, Nas X discussed DaBaby's homophobic Rolling Loud comments, saying, “I’m not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he’s able to. But I don’t know.”
MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

Lil Nas X Covers GQ’s 26th Annual Man Of The Year Issue

Lil Nas X graces the 26th annual GQ Men Of The year Issue and talks everything from mastering the art of attention and overcoming one-hit-wonder allegations, to almost working with Nicki Minaj and Drake. Lil Nas X, for many, represents more of the youth than any other artist out today....
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Dramatic Teaser for Lil Nas X’s Appearance on ‘Maury’

Lil Nas X may want you to call him by his name, but he’s called on another name to promote his debut album Montero (and simultaneously get some relationship stuff straightened out): Maury Povich. The chart-topping artist will apparently appear on an upcoming Nov. 17 episode of the legendary TV...
MUSIC
kfrxfm.com

Lil Nas X Named ‘GQ Musician of the Year’

The awards just keep coming for Lil Nas X. The “Montero” rapper was just named the GQ Musician of the Year. “There’s going to be so many gay rappers,” said Lil Nas X to GQ. “Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Maury Show admits Lil Nas X's segment was "made for entertainment purposes"

The “Old Town Road” singer's album-based love triangle made its way to Maury Wednesday for an episode titled “LEAVE YOUR WIFE FOR ME TODAY…THAT’S WHAT I WANT!” In the segment, Lil Nas X declared his love for his music video co-star Yai Ariza and confronted his lover’s wife, Ashley. At the end of the segment, Maury ran a disclaimer admitting it was all fake. "The 'Montero' segment is in collaboration between Lil Nas X and The Maury Show for entertainment purposes," read the disclaimer. "The storyline is loosely based on the music video, 'That's What I Want' by Lil Nas X."
TV & VIDEOS
GQMagazine

Sneak Inside GQ’s 2021 Men of the Year Party

Last night in Los Angeles, GQ celebrated our 26th annual Men of the Year issue. The guest list? Awe-inspiring. The dress code? Biggest fit possible. It all went down at the West Hollywood EDITION, hosted by GQ global editorial director Will Welch and presented by Samsung Galaxy. Men of the Year cover stars Lil Nas X (in a glittering disco ball jacket) and Tom Holland (damn debonair in double-breasted velvet) set the style bar sky-high, while guests including Nic Cage, Henry Golding, Quavo, Diplo, 24kGoldn, and Dan Levy kept it there. Speaking of, Levy took home the party’s best souvenir: the GQ Big Fit of the Night medallion, custom made by jeweler Greg Yüna. But to make sure everyone got a special treat, Lil Nas X scooped up the mic for a surprise set. Keep scrolling to see how it all went down.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
swiowanewssource.com

Tom Holland, Lil Nas X among stars at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Stars including Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Lil Nas X, Nicolas Cage and Henry Golding hit the red carpet at the annual GQ Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles. (Nov. 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
CELEBRITIES
Black America Web

The 64th Grammy Awards Nominations Prove To Be A Huge Year For Many Artists Like Doja Cat, H.E.R. & Lil Nas X

The 64th Grammy Awards nominations were revealed by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and it is shaping up to be a huge year in music for some artists. Some of this year’s most talked about artists like Doja Cat, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, and Silk Sonic are stacked with Grammy nominations in various categories. The top nominees include Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X’s ‘Maury’ Video Collaboration Features a Proposal, Paternity Test, More Drama

Lil Nas X and Maury have collaborated on a segment made for “entertainment purposes,” which was based on the storyline in the rapper’s “That’s What I Want” video. In a trailer preceding the release of the full video on Wednesday, Montero, aka Lil Nas X, finds out his boyfriend Yai Ariza is married to a woman named Ashley who doesn’t know about the affair. Ashley has a four-year-old child named Noah, and it’s also unclear whether Ariza is the father. In the new 20-minute-plus episode about their “unbelievable love triangle,” as the host Maury Povich describes it, the involved parties home...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Lil Nas X stars in hilarious promo for 'Maury'

This shocking news — we're pretty positive it's just a joke from the master troller — came in the form of a teaser dropped on Thursday, featuring X, his onetime boyfriend Yai Ariza, and Maury Povich himself!. It's a spot-on spoof/ad for X's debut album, "Montero," where we see X...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy