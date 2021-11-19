ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Sprucing up downtown Wilkes-Barre

By Joseph Butash
 7 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New additions are coming to downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Diamond City Partnership planted ten new trees Friday.

Some of the trees were planted to replace ash trees that died. The 10 new shade trees will provide substantial environmental benefits while enhancing the downtown’s curb appeal. Tree selection is key.

“Tree selection is so important, so we got to plant something that is going to be salt tolerant, heat tolerant, right. It is not going to get a lot of care. It’s going to grow in stuff that really isn’t very good gardening soil,” said Vinnie Cotrone, who is with Penn State Cooperative Extension.

“Trees add to the curb appeal of our downtown, literally and figurately and they add to quality of the pedestrian environment,” said Larry Newman who is with the Diamond City Partnership.

So far 30 new trees have been planted as part of this initiative.

