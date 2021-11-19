Three-time world champ Faker re-signs with T1

After this past weekend’s Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) competition, Marshall County High School received a bid to compete at UCA Nationals in Orlando, Feb. 10-12. Squad members include Seniors Olivia Myhand, Sydney Jackson, Ruthie Clark, Jayce Puckett, Lexie Fugate, and Kyra Jones, Juniors Laney Beth Jones, Tess Moore, Paris Carter, Delaney Tynes, Maggie Lutz, and Allie Cocke, Sophomore Chloe Estes, and Freshmen Halle Hackney, Kennedy York, Kinley Koch, Kylee James, and Kari Hendrick. Coasches are Savannah Kirkpatrick, Dondra Hackney and Savannah Houser.
