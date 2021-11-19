ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham hit-and-run

By Peter Curi
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2YxB_0d1ryUCT00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a car as they were walking on a Birmingham sidewalk.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was walking down the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham when he was struck by a passing car.

Mother of 3 left brain-damaged after apparent road rage fight

The car reportedly crossed over multiple lanes, onto the sidewalk, struck the victim, and left the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

The crash is under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Woman hospitalized after I-59 shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot early Friday morning while driving on the I-59 North on-ramp in Fairfield. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4000 block of Llyod Noland Parkway in Fairfield on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 26-year-old woman who had […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Jefferson County, AL
Accidents
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Florida man suspected of possessing explosive devices in Calera identified

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department has identified a man who was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of possible explosive devices. Wesley Edward Mills, a Florida resident, has been charged with DUI, having an open container, illegal possession of prescription drugs and the manufacturing, transporting and distribution of a destructive device. […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

1 killed in Talladega house fire

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Talladega are investigating a mobile home fire that killed one person Wednesday morning. According to Talladega Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the fire on reports of someone trapped inside just after 8 a.m. While the fire was being put out, crews discovered a person inside the home. […]
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

‘Hoover murdered EJ Bradford’: 4 arrested at Galleria after Black Friday protest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police arrested four people inside the Riverchase Galleria on Black Friday following a peaceful protest of the Thanksgiving 2018 death of EJ Bradford. Video posted on social media showed multiple protesters inside the mall shouting “Hoover murdered EJ” and “Black lives matter.” Eventually, the protesters can be seen unfurling a banner […]
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wiat
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa police using helicopters to protect shoppers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Operation Shopper Chopper is in full swing. Tuscaloosa Police are flying helicopters above malls and shopping centers in an effort to deter crime for the holiday season. Lillian Griffin says she is glad police pilots will be looking for criminals from the air to keep her safe, she spent Friday afternoon […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS 42

Fire damages building at Alabama high school

CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Cleveland High School Thursday morning. According to the Blountsville Fire and Rescue Service, first responders were called to the school after one of the buildings had “heavy smoke showing” in all corners of the structure just before 9:15 a.m. The fire was put […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy