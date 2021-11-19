Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham hit-and-run
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a car as they were walking on a Birmingham sidewalk.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was walking down the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham when he was struck by a passing car.
The car reportedly crossed over multiple lanes, onto the sidewalk, struck the victim, and left the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.
The crash is under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.
