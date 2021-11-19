‘The Wheel of Time’ Cast & Character Guide: Who’s Who in Amazon’s Epic Fantasy Series? (Photos)

If there's one thing all fantasy fans are familiar with, it's lofty prophecies, and for years fans of the genre have believed that a screen adaptation of The Wheel of Time would take the world by storm. We'll find out for sure if that's true in the weeks to come, but having seen the first three episodes of the series, my hopes are already high. The Wheel of Time uses its legendary status in the genre to please old fans, invite in new ones and steer the course of an adaptational trend that is on track to match the comic book movie industry over the next few years.

