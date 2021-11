The luxurious Alderbrook Resort and Spa has welcomed guests since 1913 to its lovely 88-acre property nestled among old growth trees overlooking the Hood Canal. It appears to be a large resort with its sprawling grounds, but in actuality, it is more of a boutique hotel with 77 rooms and 16 cottages. Visitors are drawn to its sense of isolation and with 5 miles of trails onsite it is easy to get back to nature. The Hood Canal is actually a fjord carved by glaciers not a manmade body of water and it is stunning. Nearby is Olympic National Park making this a perfect destination.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO