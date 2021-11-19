ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Plot First U.S. Tour in 12 Years

By Jon Blistein
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Plant and Alison Krauss will return to the road together for the first time in 12 years next June. The duo will kick off a 10-date U.S. tour June 1, 2022 at CMAC in Canandaigua, New York, and the trek will wrap June 16 at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at...

