San Francisco, CA

Meet the person in charge of ‘bringing Chase Center to life’

By Jim Harrington
Mercury News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheena Way got her start in the entertainment industry at the age of 15 when she was hired at a record store in her native Vancouver. “I really liked all the new music coming in,” she remembers. “Back then, there were record labels that ran the business. They would bring us...

www.mercurynews.com

Mercury News

Rising star Kazemde George brings gently insistent sound back to Bay Area

Between the emphatic title of his debut album, “I Insist,” and the pliant velvet-edged tone of his tenor saxophone, Kazemde George has staked a claim as one of jazz’s most thoughtful and self-possessed young bandleaders. Raised in Berkeley, educated in Boston, and now part of the thriving Brooklyn scene, George...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS LA

BTS Shuts Down Traffic In Fairfax District For Crosswalk Concert

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Pop sensations BTS are playing four sold out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood beginning Saturday. The K-Pop band BTS are seen filming for the “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Nov. 23, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) But before they do, they took the time to literally shut down traffic for “The Late Late Show with James Cordon” in the Fairfax District. On Tuesday, the group took part in an impromptu crosswalk concert on Beverly Boulevard outside CBS Television City. The seven members and their background dancers ran out into the crosswalk during red lights and performed their hit songs “Dynamite” and “Butter” in front of dozens of thrilled, screaming fans and shocked drivers. A teaser clip of the concert was released by “The Late Late Show.” The full performance will air at a later date. The Inglewood concerts will be the first time BTS will reunite with its legion of fans, called the ARMY, since the 2019 BTS World Tour. Before tonight's #LateLateShow with @bts_twt, here's a little peek at the incredible Crosswalk Concert they filmed today that will air in an upcoming episode! 💜https://t.co/q0aJezYIBM pic.twitter.com/9JxnT09uoW — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 24, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mercury News

GM Doug Wilson taking temporary medical leave, San Jose Sharks announce

SAN JOSE — Sharks general manager Doug Wilson is temporarily stepping away from his day-to-day duties to attend to a medical issue, the team announced Friday. Joe Will, the Sharks’ assistant GM, is taking over Wilson’s duties, the team said. Wilson, 64, has dealt with a persistent cough since at...
NHL
Mercury News

Will lonely San Jose cat adjust to a new kitten in the house?

DEAR JOAN: I had two beautiful Burmese cats until November 2020, when one died of heart failure. I and my other cat, his half-brother, were heartbroken. Freddie, my remaining cat, is very lonely and even though I work from home, I am not enough for him. When he is awake, he wants company. He had a constant companion for 15 years of his life. He is active and playful. He has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, but is doing very well so far.
SAN JOSE, CA
Mercury News

Rare and highly-anticipated Native American restaurant debuts in Oakland

Inside Wahpepah’s Kitchen, the new Native American restaurant in Oakland’s Fruitvale District, bright yellow shelves are lined with jars of sumac berries, blue corn flour, black turtle beans and other Indigenous ingredients. Those shelves are chef-owner Crystal Wahpepah’s “interpretation of a Native food pantry,” she says. Everything you see is...
OAKLAND, CA
Mercury News

Zoppé Family Circus under the big top for Thanksgiving week

The circus isn’t usually a Thanksgiving week event in the Bay Area. But this year — with entertainment slowly coming back to life — the Zoppé Family Circus has extended its run through the holiday weekend with three performances daily. And the circus’ theme is an appropriate one as the region emerges from pandemic restrictions. It’s “La Vita Nuova” (the new life).
REDWOOD CITY, CA

