Mobile, AL

Fetus found in wastewater at Mobile treatment plant

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police say a premature fetus was found Wednesday night at a wastewater treatment facility in Mobile, according to police.

A worker with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System discovered the fetus in a machine that screens wastewater at the plant, news outlets reported.

“We can confirm a premature fetus was found during a cleanup at MAWSS Sewage & Water Treatment Center,” a Mobile Police Department spokesperson told news outlets.

Homicide detectives were called to the facility to investigate.

No other details, including the developmental age of the fetus, have been released.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

