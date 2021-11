Austria will go into a full lockdown over Covid from next week, becoming the first country in western Europe to take this measure during the latest wave of the virus. The government also said vaccinations will be compulsory for the whole population from next February.Under the new measures, the whole population will be sent into lockdown for at least 10 days, although this could be extended, the Austrian chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said.It comes days after the country sent around two million unvaccinated people into lockdown, telling them they had to stay at home unless it was for a list...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO