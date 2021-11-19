ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

West Virginia Sheriff’s looking for missing man

By John Lynch
West Virginia Sheriff’s out of Mingo County are looking for a missing man.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Maynard was last seen in the Baisden area at approximately 5:30 pm on 11-18-2021.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts please call 304-235-8551.

