EAST CHICAGO — Two people were found shot to death Tuesday after a man went to an apartment wanting to hang out and discovered his friend had been killed, police said. Jamal D. Loving, 29, and Harold Richardson, 38, both of East Chicago, were found dead in different rooms of an apartment in the 3900 block of Pulaski Street in the city's Harbor section, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO