Little People, Big World's Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff are embracing a bit of mystery when it comes to their third child, with the expectant mom revealing in an Instagram Q&A Thursday that they don't plan on finding out the sex of the baby before they are born. Asked by a fan if they were planning on a "gender reveal" as they had with son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 2, the TLC personality responded that they intended on being "surprised" this time around.

