ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

West Virginia church collapses after 128-year history

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hn2IR_0d1rtgNa00

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — A 128-year-old West Virginia church has collapsed suddenly in the middle of the night.

The Register-Herald reports Bramwell’s historic Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, which has stood since 1893, caved in about midnight on Thursday.

Mayor Louise Stoker says the church’s original congregation included many of the town’s first residents.

The Independent Bible Church later occupied the building before donating it to the town, which had been planning to conserve the historic structure.

Workers clearing the debris noted things that could be saved such as large wooden beams, the old church bell and stained glass windows that were mostly intact.

Stoker says the town council will discuss what to do next.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg residents are getting into the holiday spirit starting with their town parade this weekend

WELLSBURG, W.Va.- (WTRF) What a lovely November night to attend this year’s MainStreet Bank and the Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. Friday night, the parade route extended from 26th Street and Charles Street to Town Square. More than 100 people lined the streets for tonight’s festivities. Following the parade, those in attendance were able […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Bishop Mark Brennan, Rabbi Joshua Lief give thanks in a special way

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Cathedral of St. Joseph is giving thanks in a season of Thanksgiving. But not in the way you may think. They celebrated the holiday with a special Thanksgiving Interfaith Service. This year, it unified Catholics, Baptists, Presbyerians, Lutherans, and Jews all in one space, each with their own faith. But all […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Don’t “over-stuff” yourself this Thanksgiving

Before we sit down for that long awaited Thanksgiving meal dieticians want to make sure you don’t over-stuff yourself. While that may be hard to do, there’s ways to still eat while watching your health. Eat the rainbow they say. That means eat your fruits, veggies and of course that turkey. Also, we’re all probably […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Voices: Mikey Allen

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – He calls himself “Your Friendly Neighborhood Mikey”, he’s one of WTRF’s own and he’s also a veteran.  Mikey Allen has become well known on social media for his upbeat and maybe slightly wacky personality, but before he was live streaming his adventures at some of the Ohio Valley’s favorite spots he […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Bell#The Town Council
WTRF- 7News

Ohio seeks to settle suit over female inmate photos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio county is seeking to settle a federal lawsuit over photographs taken of intimate tattoos of up to 682 female detainees for $2.5 million. Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to the settlement, which must be approved by a federal judge. The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2013 on behalf of […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Free COVID testing to help reduce possible holiday spike

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you are gathering for the Thanksgiving and black Friday shopping, you may be concerned about those COVID numbers, but a local organization is trying to help prevent a further increase. Roxby Labs is partnering with Ohio County Schools and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Rep. says he’ll advocate for more services for children in the autism spectrum

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Congressman David McKinley toured the Augusta Levy Learning Center on Tuesday. He said the center does amazing work with children on the autism spectrum. However, it can accommodate only 30 students and there are only six facilities like it in the State of West Virginia. Congressman McKinley learned there aren’t enough […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Salvation Army worries slow shipping could mean less donations for kids

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A number of local organizations are feeling the pinch due to a slow down in the shipping industry. It’s a situation that could result from a number of factors including national supply chain issues, employee shortages and a seasonal increase in shipping. Officials from the Salvation Army of Wheeling are experiencing […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Community mourning the loss of beloved Dr. Don Hofreuter

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- The community is mourning the loss of a beloved doctor. Dr. Don Hofreuter passed away on Sunday at 89-years-old. Dr. Hofreuter’s life is one to go down in the books. He was an amazing man to many. He practiced medicine for decades, eventually becoming the administrator of Wheeling Hospital. Those close […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy