Metro Fire: Elderly person hospitalized after Citrus Heights house fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — An “elderly” person was hospitalized Friday morning after a fire in Citrus Heights, fire officials said.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to a home on Greencreek Way, south of Greenback Lane, just before 2 a.m.

The home was heavily damaged on the second floor, officials said.

Images posted by Sac Metro Fire show the charred inside of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

