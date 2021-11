The "Together We Fight Cancer Fun Run & Walk is set for this weekend down at the fireman's pavilion in Valier. Sunday afternoon's "Fundraiser" will kick off at 1:30, with a $25 registration fee. The entry fee includes a t-shirt, but don't worry about a thing, there'll be ADDITIONAL T's & sweatshirts available. All the proceeds raised this Sunday afternoon will go to hep the Kirkbride family to help with their medical expenses. We all do better when we all do better...hope to see you on Sunday in Valier.

VALIER, MT ・ 22 DAYS AGO