Idaho Falls, ID

Fire destroys Idaho Falls trucking company’s building

By News Team
 7 days ago
Flames could be seen coming out of the Super T Transport building on N. Boulevard in Idaho Falls Friday morning. This picture was taken from our Idaho Falls Skycam.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A large fire destroyed the Super T Transport building in Idaho Falls.

Firefighters were called just before 8:30 a.m. to the building on N. Boulevard.

According to witnesses, the fire started while someone was welding inside.

They said there were several vehicles at the building and were burned.

The fire was contained to the one building.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when we get more details.

