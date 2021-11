Three trends are driving 2021's "off the charts" flows in exchange-traded funds, Charles Schwab's head of strategy and product David Botset says. Total net flows are on pace to set yet another record this year, with U.S. ETFs raking in nearly $750 billion by mid-November, according to Schwab. Total U.S. ETF assets under management are north of $7 trillion.

