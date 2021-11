Design shenzhen, a new sister event to design shanghai and design beijing, recognizes the city’s emergence as the focal point of china’s creative industries. shenzhen has a reputation as china’s silicon valley, a once sleepy fishing village turned global tech hub, but it also the focal point for the country’s creative and design industries, a home to both tiktok and the V&A’s first international gallery. unesco says the city is home to 6,000 design firms with 100,000 employees generating over $1.5bn in income every year. it is also now an established draw for international designers, architects and design companies looking to tap into the city’s singular design and making culture and develop their business in china.

