EU awaits counterproposals from UK in Brexit standoff

By RAF CASERT
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Another week of Brexit negotiations still left the European Union awaiting a firm counterproposal from the United Kingdom on Friday to ease a standoff over how to deal with the country's departure from the bloc. Both sides are fighting over differences in how to regulate trade...

FXStreet.com

Brexit: UK's Frost reiterates UK ready to trigger Article 16

Frost's EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic also made comments earlier. He said that a decisive push was needed to ensure predictability.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Immigration to UK slumped in 2020 due to COVID and Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Net immigration to Britain fell by almost 90% last year to its lowest level since 1993 due to the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit, official figures showed on Thursday. The Office for National Statistics released a first provisional estimate showing that 34,000 more people moved to Britain...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ask a Brexit economic expert anything about the current situation between the UK and the EU

The Brexit heat is still firmly lodged on the government as negotiations and discussions around next steps continue.Only this week it emerged that before Brexit Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator warned that leaving the single market and customs union would cost £1,500 per person.Lord Frost is now among the hardest of Brexiteers in the government – arguing this week that the UK needs to ditch a European-style economy entirely.Meanwhile, French fishermen have said they plan to blockade the channel tunnel in protest at Britain’s refusal to issue them with work licences.The running dispute over the post-Brexit fishing rights is expected to boil over...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: UK and EU to meet for more Northern Ireland Protocol talks

The UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost and his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič will meet again later. They will assess whether any progress has been made in negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes as the president of Northern Ireland's Chamber of Commerce said there must be greater focus on...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: Belfast bucks trend of UK Christmas markets

Christmas market stall holders from the European Union have found it easier to operate in Belfast than other parts of the UK because of Brexit rules. That is according to the boss of the firm that runs the Belfast market and three similar events across the UK. But Allan Hartwell...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit: German government warns Boris Johnson of retaliation for breach of Northern Ireland deal

The new German government has fired a warning shot at Boris Johnson to expect retaliation if he breaks the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.The warning came as Mr Johnson restated his readiness to suspend the deal by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, in a phone call with Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.A three-way German coalition agreement – installing Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats as Angela Merkel’s replacement – backs “countermeasures” if the UK fails to abide by its obligations.It commits Berlin to “a common European policy towards the United Kingdom” and to “seek close bilateral cooperation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit minister Lord Frost says divergence from EU rules ‘national necessity’ as he defends trade policy

Lord Frost has suggested he has oversight of the UK’s trade policy in order ensure that it was “consistent” with the post-Brexit trade deal, while moving the UK away from EU rules.  Speaking at the Guildhall in London on Monday, the Brexit minister told City leaders that his job was not just about settling disputes over the Northern Ireland protocol.  “That is why I have the job I have – it’s about trying to ensure there’s consistency between what’s required by the agreements with the EU, by the FTAs [Free Trade Agreements] with other countries and find the programme of domestic reforms our new freedoms have made possible,” he said.  Lord Frost...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Watch live as EU ministers arrive in Brussels to discuss Brexit and Covid

European Union ministers are arriving for a meeting in Brussels to discuss the December leaders' summit, their response to the Covid crisis and relations with Britain. The meeting comes as a wave of coronavirus surges over the continent, with a number of countries imposing stricter lockdown rules in recent days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

EU's Sefcovic Sees Progress, Hope in N.Ireland Brexit Talks

LONDON (Reuters) -Progress was made on Friday in talks between the European Union and Britain on post-Brexit trade issues affecting Northern Ireland and solutions can be found if London redoubles its efforts, the EU official in charge of the talks said on Sunday. The two sides agreed last week to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU calls on UK to stop ‘political posturing’ during Brexit talks

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has accused the UK of “political posturing” and urged Brexit minister David Frost and his negotiating team to stop “bringing ... new problems to the table”.With differences remaining on ways to solve issues relating to Northern Ireland, Mr Sefcovic said that “if there is a genuine problem” with the protocol, “we can find the solutions” – but said that the two sides would have to work together.Appearing on The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC, Mr Sefcovic was asked why he could not accept proposals that goods which were not going to leave Northern...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU welcomes UK ‘change in tone’ over protocol as Ryanair to leave London Stock Exchange

The EU has welcomed London’s “change in tone” in post-Brexit discussions, as the sides attempt to resolve a dispute on the Northern Ireland protocol.Speaking remotely at an event organised by the Brexit Institute of Dublin City University, EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that he hoped the British government’s new rhetoric would be matched by action. “I notice and welcome a recent change in tone from the UK government and we hope that actions will follow the words,” he said. The ongoing row concerns trade friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the role of...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD awaits Brexit talks, UK Retail Sales as bulls battle 1.3500 hurdle

GBP/USD stays determined to snap three-week downtrend, grinds higher of late. Upbeat jobs report, inflation highlight UK Retail Sales for October amid BOE rate hike concerns. UK’s Frost, EU’s Sefcovic to jostle over Northern Ireland protocol. Fedspeak, yields to also gain market’s attention amid a light calendar. GBP/USD prints four-day...
BUSINESS
BBC

Brexit: EU-UK NI Protocol talks make progress but 'gaps remain'

There has been progress in talks between the EU and UK but "significant gaps remain", Lord Frost has said. The UK Brexit minister made the comments after meeting European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič. Lord Frost said there was the potential to "generate some momentum" in the talks, which will continue...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Lord Frost says tearing up post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland 'remains on the table' as he warns the EU not to mistake his 'reasonable tone' during talks for a softening in the UK's negotiating stance

Lord Frost today warned the EU that a threat to unilaterally tear up post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland is still 'very much on the table'. Britain and Brussels remain locked in talks as they try to agree ways to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol. But little progress appears to...
EUROPE
bulletin-news.com

Denmark Accuses UK of Breaching Brexit Fishing Deal

Denmark has accused the United Kingdom of violating the post-Brexit fisheries agreement by proposing a restriction on harmful bottom trawling in a North Sea conservation zone. Environmentalists applauded the UK’s announcement in February that it sought to stop bottom trawling on the Dogger Bank conservation zone in the North Sea, hoping to witness a recovery of halibut, sharks, and skate in the once-rich sandbank.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit: British pies to be banned from EU unless ingredients come from Brussels-approved farms

Pies made in Britain will be banned from export to the EU if their ingredients do not come from an “approved” farm or factory, trade experts have warned MPs.A new Brussels food safety regulation – to come into force in March next year – is alarming companies that fear Brexit will impose further barriers to sales, an inquiry heard.The change will mean any ingredient of animal origin – including meat, milk and eggs – “must come from EU-approved establishments”, MPs were told.Emily Rees, of the analysts Trade Strategies, agreed with a Conservative former trade minister who raised the threat...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Brexit News: UK’s Frost says N. Ireland Protocol deal ‘can be done’ with EU before Christmas

The UK Brexit Minister David Frost told BBC News; he believes a deal on the Northern Ireland (NI) Protocol “can be done” with the European Union (EU) before Christmas. Frost said that he agrees with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney’s view, but added that whether it “will be done” depends on whether the deal resolves all the problems, BBC News reports.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brexit: Tariffs paid on £9.5bn of UK exports to EU despite Boris Johnson’s claim of ‘tariff-free’ deal

Brexit has forced UK firms to pay tariffs on up to £9.5bn of exports to the EU despite Boris Johnson claiming he struck a “tariff-free” deal, an investigation has found.More than one in eight traders say they have lost business since the deal came into force in January, some even reporting their exports have disappeared completely, a television documentary reveals.More than a quarter of small firms say they are now considering moving some of their European operations out of Britain, while 16 per cent have already done so, Channel 4’s Dispatches programme will report.The revelations come after the Treasury’s...
ECONOMY
CNN

UK risks trade war with EU over Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

London (CNN) — Northern Ireland is once again at the center of post-Brexit tensions between the United Kingdom and the European Union, after both sides fired up the rhetoric in recent days before promising to intensify talks. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Brexit minister, David Frost, argue that...
ECONOMY

