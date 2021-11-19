ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: CEO Appointment Surge In The First Half 2021 Sets Stage For Future

By Maggie Valenti
A report by Heidrick and Struggles, an international executive search firm based in Chicago, found that CEO appointments in the first half of 2021 were the highest going back to 2018. Looking at CEO appointments in 24 markets compared to previous appointments, CEOs are more likely to be women,...

