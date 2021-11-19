Pac-Man Museum + Lets You Play 14 Pac-Man Games As Pac-Man

2021 has provided players with a deluge of incredible games, some of which will be battling it out for lofty game of the year titles and other accolades. Sometimes, games worthy of note slip under the radar. While these titles aren’t unknown by any stretch, they can get lost in the year-end conversation as everyone determines their favorite fare before heading into what’s shaping up to be another blockbuster year for games. What titles may you have missed this year that really stand out? We’ve got a few picks for you – and maybe you have a few suggestions for us, too! Let us know what your favorite hidden gems from 2021’s gaming roster are in the comments.

