Pac-Man Museum + Lets You Play 14 Pac-Man Games As Pac-Man

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco found out you like Pac-Man and has decided to add more Pac-Man to your Pac-Man. The publisher announced a new compilation called Pac-Man Museum +, which bundles 14 different games in...

www.gameinformer.com

Bandai Namco has announced Pac-Man Museum+, a collection of 14 titles from throughout the yellow mascot’s history, and it’s coming to PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in early 2022. From the original Pac-Man to Pac-in-Time, the bundle of titles focuses on the franchise’s more arcade-y history (sorry, Pac-Man World fans). You can see the full list of titles included in Pac-Man Museum+ below:
Bandai Namco has dropped an announcement trailer for Pac-Man Museum+, collecting 14 games in the franchise from its 41-year history on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The collection will launch sometime in early 2022. And rather than have you select games from a menu, Bandai Namco is going the fun, zanier route of providing a fictional arcade setting for Pac-Man to walk around to play games. In fact, players can customize the arcade by placing game cabinets, decorations, and memorabilia. There is also a “mission-based progression system where completing game missions rewards players with coins which can be used to unlock more missions or items that players can place in their virtual arcade room.”
OnePlus has revealed that its latest limited edition collaboration is one for retro gamers, teaming up with Bandai Namco for the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. The phone is packed with Pac-Man Easter eggs, with a number of design flourishes celebrating the classic arcade game. First up, the back of...
Developer and Publisher Bandai Namco have announced a new collection of titles in the landmark Pac-Man franchise, called Pac-Man Museum+. The comprehensive Pac-Man collection will include the following mix of classic and modern Pac-Man games:. Pac-Man Super Pac-Man Pac & Pal. Pac-Land. Pac-Mania. Pac-Attack. Pac-In-Time. Pac-Man Arrangement Arcade ver. Pac-Man...
Fans of Pac-Man rejoice! A new collection, featuring 14 Pac-Man titles, is coming to PC and consoles in 2022. Called Pac-Man Museum+, the game is a celebration of all things Pac-Man. Old and new games will feature in the collection, which is presented with a unique interface designed to resemble an arcade. As Pac-Man, you’ll wander around the arcade and engage with the cabinet housing the game you want to play.
Bandai Namco has announced Pac-Man Museum+, a collection of 14 Pac-Man games, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). It will launch in early 2022. Here is an overview of the collection, via Bandai Namco:. Pac-Man Museum+ presents a unique curated collection of classic and modern Pac-Man games...
If you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, there is a good chance that Pac-Man is a game you’re familiar with. Available in arcades and consoles, it was a very popular game to play back then, and even today we are still seeing developers releasing variants of it with new features, graphics, and more.
