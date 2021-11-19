New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

People who drank several cups of coffee or tea per day over a 10-to-14-year period had the lowest risk for stroke and dementia, according to a study published Tuesday. Researchers from Tianjin Medical University in China studied 360,000 people who drank daily either two-to-three cups of coffee, three-to-five cups of tea, or four-to-six cups of a combination of both. The study results found these people had the lowest risk for diseases such as stroke and dementia.
Influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective when given at the same time, according to a new trial from the United Kingdom that included adults aged 65 years and older. Investigators tested six different combinations of COVID-19 and influenza vaccines in more than 600 adults between April and June...
Cats may be the cutest creatures to have ever walked the surface of Earth, but a new study found that they’re also impressively intelligent stalkers. Sure, a lot of them are loving and kind towards their owners, and maybe those feelings become too powerful sometimes. The new study that ScienceAlert.com...
In a new study, we found that the overall U.S. gun violence rate rose by 30% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the year before. In 28 states, the rates were substantially higher between March 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, compared to the pre-pandemic period from Feb. 1, 2019, through Feb. 29, 2020. There were 51,063 incidents of gun violence events resulting in injury or death in the United States in the first 13 months of the pandemic compared to 38,919 incidents in the same time span pre-pandemic.
Early in the pandemic, gun sales in the...
A report released this week from the Hartford Institute for Religion Research shows hybrid worship is the new norm for U.S. churches — at least for now. The study, Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations: Innovation Amidst and Beyond Covid-19, shows 80% of congregations are offering both in-person and online services.
Ginkgo extracts do not seem to improve blood circulation, reduce the symptoms of old age, or improve memory. Ginkgo extracts can disrupt menstrual cycles, reduce ovarian follicle counts, increase embryo resorption, and impair implantation. Ginkgo extracts often contain natural phytoestrogens that negatively affect reproductive steroid hormones. Reproduction is a complicated...
Mask wearing cuts the risk of new COVID-19 infections by 53 percent, new research published Nov. 18 in BMJ found. Researchers performed meta-analyses of studies investigating the effectiveness of various public health measures against curbing the spread of COVID-19. In regards to mask wearing, researchers analyzed six studies looking at 2,627 patients and included 389,228 total participants.
TACOMA, Wash. — A criminal justice workgroup put together by Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier issued a report to examine use of force incidents by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The group looked into which demographics are most impacted. While the report doesn’t address if use of force was reasonable...
In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
Two children have fallen ill after a California vaccine clinic gave multiple kids doses of the COVID-19 shot higher than what is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sutter Health, in Antioch - around 30 miles east of Oakland - accidentally gave 14 children aged five to...
In a new study from Monash University, researchers found six months after recovering from COVID-19 critical illness, one in five people had died, and almost 40% of survivors had a new disability. They looked at COVID-19 critical illness across Australia between March 6 and October 4, 2020, measuring mortality, new...
Pregnant women and their babies are at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, including death and stillbirths, according to new research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A study analyzing data from the Mississippi State Department of Health found that the rate of death among...
Although the majority of people recovering from a coronavirus infection won't experience any long-term symptoms, the NHS has warned about a small pool of children and young adults developing Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, more commonly referred to as PIMS. The first signs of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children appear two to six weeks after the corona infection and can be devastating.
A study published by The BMJ today finds a gradual increase in the risk of COVID-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was carried out by the Research Institute of Leumit Health Services in Israel. Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a large scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign in December 2020, but which has seen a resurgence of infections since June 2021.
Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
A one-centimeter slice of a human brain was kept alive in a petri dish for the first time, in a breakthrough study that will help find new drugs and treatments for fatal diseases. Led by Emma Louise Louth with the University of Copenhagen, a group of scientists extracted a piece...
In a University of California, Irvine-led study, researchers revealed a striking pattern following a functional screen of extracts from plants collected in Muir Woods National Monument, in coastal redwood forest land in California. They found that plants with a long history of use by Native Americans as topical analgesics were often also used as gastrointestinal aids.
Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Think vigorous exercise is just for the young? Think again. Although it’s a common belief that older adults should slow down in their later years, a new study finds seniors should be doing the exact opposite! Researchers from Harvard University say evolution actually explains why staying physically active during old age keeps people alive longer.
