SF9’s Rowoon and Park Eun Bin will not hesitate to display their love in the upcoming episode of “The King’s Affection”!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “The King’s Affection” tells the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she is later forced to disguise herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies. Park Eun Bin stars in the drama as Lee Hwi, the crown prince with a shocking secret, while SF9’s Rowoon stars as Jung Ji Woon, who becomes Lee Hwi’s teacher.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO