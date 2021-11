Portland-based digital health startup MedRhythms has added another $2 million to its latest round of venture capital funding, bringing the total to $27 million. The add-on funds, announced Tuesday, come from two new investors. Global Brain, one of Japan's largest venture capital firms, is investing through its CVC JGC MIRAI Innovation Fund. The other new funder is Bose Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Framingham, Mass.-based Bose Corp. that invests in startups focused on wearables, wellness and audio.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO