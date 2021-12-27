ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Highest-rated steakhouses in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

Highest-rated steakhouses in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Oklahoma City on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6qGW_0d1rpREP00
Tripadvisor

#28. Mackie's Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: not available

- Address: 1201 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1705
Tripadvisor

#27. Musashi's Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4315 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-5458
Tripadvisor

#26. Shogun Steak House of Japan

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11900 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-6808
Tripadvisor

#25. Western Sizzlin Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2110 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-8244
Tripadvisor

#24. Junior's Supper Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2601 NW Expressway Ste GR1W, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-7272
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hsrH_0d1rpREP00
Tripadvisor

#23. Bills Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1013 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139-9238
Tripadvisor

#22. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1320 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
Tripadvisor

#21. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4144 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
Tripadvisor

#20. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2219 SW 74th St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Tripadvisor

#19. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6200 Southwest 3rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73128
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYxMb_0d1rpREP00
Tripadvisor

#18. McClintock's Saloon & Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2227 Exchange Ave Stockyards City, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-2627
Tripadvisor

#17. Cimarron Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-6505
Tripadvisor

#16. Charleston's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (474 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1722
Tripadvisor

#15. Opus Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Oklahoma City, OK 73114
Tripadvisor

#14. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2747 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136ivj_0d1rpREP00
Tripadvisor

#13. Jamil's Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4910 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105-3323
Tripadvisor

#12. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1109 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73149-4405
Tripadvisor

#11. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1445 West I-240 Service Rd Suite 13, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Tripadvisor

#10. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2521 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Tripadvisor

#9. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7NRE_0d1rpREP00
Tripadvisor

#8. Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1101 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-4941
Tripadvisor

#7. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1901 Northwest Expressway Ste 1069B, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
#6. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 145 W Sheridan Ave On the NE corner of Sheridan and Robinson in the Century Building, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-9208
Tripadvisor

#5. The Ranch Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-2031
Tripadvisor

#4. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3421 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-7021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jSGk_0d1rpREP00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (623 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7 S Mickey Mantle Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-2458
Tripadvisor

#2. Red PrimeSteak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (315 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 504 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-6210
Tripadvisor

#1. Cattlemen's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,033 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1309 S Agnew Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-2427
