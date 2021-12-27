Highest-rated steakhouses in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Oklahoma City on Tripadvisor .
#28. Mackie's Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: not available
- Address: 1201 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1705
#27. Musashi's Japanese Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4315 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-5458
#26. Shogun Steak House of Japan- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11900 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-6808
#25. Western Sizzlin Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2110 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-8244
#24. Junior's Supper Club- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2601 NW Expressway Ste GR1W, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-7272
#23. Bills Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1013 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139-9238
#22. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1320 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
#21. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4144 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
#20. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2219 SW 74th St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
#19. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6200 Southwest 3rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73128
#18. McClintock's Saloon & Chop House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2227 Exchange Ave Stockyards City, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-2627
#17. Cimarron Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-6505
#16. Charleston's Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (474 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1722
#15. Opus Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Oklahoma City, OK 73114
#14. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2747 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
#13. Jamil's Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4910 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105-3323
#12. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1109 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73149-4405
#11. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1445 West I-240 Service Rd Suite 13, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
#10. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2521 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
#9. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
#8. Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1101 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-4941
#7. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1901 Northwest Expressway Ste 1069B, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
#6. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 145 W Sheridan Ave On the NE corner of Sheridan and Robinson in the Century Building, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-9208
#5. The Ranch Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-2031
#4. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3421 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-7021
#3. Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (623 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7 S Mickey Mantle Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-2458
#2. Red PrimeSteak- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (315 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 504 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-6210
#1. Cattlemen's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,033 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1309 S Agnew Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-2427
