Highest-rated steakhouses in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Oklahoma City on Tripadvisor .

#28. Mackie's Steakhouse

#27. Musashi's Japanese Steakhouse

#26. Shogun Steak House of Japan

#25. Western Sizzlin Steak House

#24. Junior's Supper Club

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: not available- Address: 1201 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1705- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi- Price: $$$$- Address: 4315 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-5458- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11900 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-6808- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2110 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-8244- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2601 NW Expressway Ste GR1W, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-7272

#23. Bills Steakhouse

#22. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

#21. Outback Steakhouse

#20. Outback Steakhouse

#19. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1013 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139-9238- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1320 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4144 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73116- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2219 SW 74th St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73159- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6200 Southwest 3rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73128

#18. McClintock's Saloon & Chop House

#17. Cimarron Steak House

#16. Charleston's Restaurant

#15. Opus Prime Steakhouse

#14. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2227 Exchange Ave Stockyards City, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-2627- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (233 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 201 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-6505- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (474 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2000 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1722- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: Oklahoma City, OK 73114- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2747 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

#13. Jamil's Steak House

#12. Texas Roadhouse

#11. Saltgrass Steak House

#10. LongHorn Steakhouse

#9. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4910 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105-3323- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1109 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73149-4405- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1445 West I-240 Service Rd Suite 13, Oklahoma City, OK 73159- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2521 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2100 West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

#8. Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

#7. Texas de Brazil

#6. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

#5. The Ranch Steakhouse

#4. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1101 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-4941- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1901 Northwest Expressway Ste 1069B, Oklahoma City, OK 73118- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 145 W Sheridan Ave On the NE corner of Sheridan and Robinson in the Century Building, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-9208- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-2031- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3421 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-7021

#3. Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse

#2. Red PrimeSteak

#1. Cattlemen's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (623 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 7 S Mickey Mantle Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-2458- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (315 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 504 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-6210- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,033 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1309 S Agnew Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-2427