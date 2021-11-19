ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 gecs release new single “mememe” ahead of upcoming album—listen

By Kahwit Tela
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyperpop’s dynamic duo 100 gecs have officially released “mememe,” their first single from the forthcoming album 10000 gecs. After performing the song live during their ongoing tour and teasing a snippet on social media, fans are finally able...

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
