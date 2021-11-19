ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Has Bobby Kotick learned anything? | This Week in Business

gamesindustry.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI briefly considered making this week's column an even-handed examination of why Activision Blizzard should remove Bobby Kotick from the CEO position even if one were to believe he is making an honest and sincere effort to fix a broken system and culture he has presided over for decades....

www.gamesindustry.biz

gamesindustry.biz

Enthusiast Gaming acquires U.GG parent company in $45m deal

Esports media platform Enthusiast Gaming announced today that it has acquired Outplayed, owners of League of Legends data company U.GG. The purchase was roughly $45 million with potential earnouts of up to $12 million. The additional earnouts will be subject to achieving performance goals within a two-year period from the date of closing the deal.
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Activision Blizzard Creates A "Workplace Responsibility Committee" In Wake Of Bobby Kotick Situation

Activision Blizzard has announced the formation of a new committee to help improve the company's workplace culture in the wake of reports about sexual harassment and discrimination. The controversy recently reached new heights after The Wall Street Journal published a report that said CEO Bobby Kotick knew about and covered up instances of sexual harassment at the company.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
Person
Bobby Kotick
ClutchPoints

Bobby Kotick still has Activision’s Board’s support in spite of controversies

Bobby Kotick remains CEO of Activision Blizzard, as its Board of Directors reiterates its support for the embattled executive. Activision Blizzard’s struggle with the law continues, as calls for the resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick have reached a fever high. More than a thousand Activision Blizzard employees have signed a petition to have Kotick removed from his position, on top of the employees’ other calls for a fairer workplace environment. More and more employees have joined this call, as well as thousands of others outside of the company and other entities in the gaming industry, especially after the shocking The Wall Street Journal report that detailed Kotick’s incompetent handling of sexual harassment cases within the company.
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

ESA on Activision Blizzard: “Harassment must never be tolerated”

The Entertainment Software Association has commented on the ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard, following last week's allegations against CEO Bobby Kotick. GamesIndustry.biz reached out to the ESA after Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser mentioned the platform holder had been working with the trade body on strengthening stances against harassment.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Bobby Kotick Considering Leaving Activision Blizzard if Issues are not Solved “With Speed”

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has reportedly stated he will consider leaving the company if he cannot solve their issues “with speed.”. Activision Blizzard staff staged another walkout, calling for Kotick to be replaced amid fresh allegations. These include Kotick knowing about many incidents of abuse and failing to notify the board of directors or investors, and vouched to keep accused staff on board.
BUSINESS
Paste Magazine

Embattled Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Hesitant to Step Down

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that, in a Friday meeting with company executives, embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has said he would consider stepping down if he can’t quickly solve the internal cultural problems at the developer. While Kotick did not commit to stepping down, senior managers familiar with the meeting said he left open the possibility he might leave if company-wide misconduct wasn’t addressed and corrected “with speed.” Labor issues have erupted stemming from sexual harassment, abuse, and gendered pay discrimination at the company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Computer#Blizzard Entertainment#Lawsuits#Activision Blizzard#Dfeh#Eeoc
invenglobal.com

Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick considers stepping down if problems are not resolved

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is contemplating stepping down. Last week, hundreds of Blizzard employees and supporters staged a walkout after the company's board voiced support for Kotick once it was revealed by The Wall Street Journal that the CEO had been aware of the harassment and sexual discrimination at Blizzard but kept on accused employees. Kotick was also accused of telling a female employee that he would "have her killed" in an email.
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Considers Quitting if Misconduct Continues

Activision Blizzard is under fire amid workplace misconduct allegations. These include sexual harassment, abuse towards employees, and general workplace misconduct. The company has received a lot of backlash over how they have handled the accusations. CEO Bobby Kotick recently gave a public statement on the subject. Kotick stated he would...
BUSINESS
gamingbolt.com

For Activision To Reform, Bobby Kotick Must Go

The multiple, multiple problems at Activision Blizzard have long been documented and reported on at this point. The culture of toxicity and harassment (particularly against women) is so deeply embedded in the company’s corporate culture that it has a full-fledged government investigation it is undergoing at the moment. Activision’s response to this has been less than stellar. We’ve seen everything here, from an initial outright denial and deflection to a begrudging acceptance of the claims (with a lot of caveats) to a promise to do better, including all the usual PR moves that come with the territory. And those responses create a hell of a saga. From CEO Bobby Kotick promising to take a pay cut, to setting aside a few million bucks to promote and emphasize diversity initiatives with the company, to firing personnel who may have been implicated in these findings, to hiring women to prominent roles to lead Activision through their embattled deluge of multiple lawsuits, followed by at least one of those high profile female hires leaving, and revealing that her hiring was itself meant to be a token gesture, and that in spite of the circumstances of her hiring, she was harassed, discriminated against, and not paid the same as her fellow co-lead, a man who was doing literally the exact same job as her – it’s just a mess. It’s just a total mess, a trash fire of epic proportions, laying bare the deep rooted rot in a company that is apparently so corrupt that there may be no salvaging it.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Will Bobby Kotick survive the Activision Blizzard reckoning?

This story contains a mention of sexual assault. One of the video game industry's longest-serving and most powerful executives, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, is on thin ice, with calls for his resignation growing louder by the day. But Kotick, who has steered the publisher since the early '90s and made himself and stockholders fabulously wealthy in the process, is refusing to let go of the wheel, setting up a messy showdown unlike any power struggle the industry has seen before.
BUSINESS
videogameschronicle.com

Activision Blizzard staff and players are petitioning for Bobby Kotick’s resignation

A significant number of Activision Blizzard employees and players are petitioning for the company’s CEO Bobby Kotick to step down following recent misconduct allegations. A staff petition calling for Kotick’s resignation launched on Thursday and had been signed by over 1,300 Activision Blizzard employees at the time of publication. It...
BUSINESS
rockpapershotgun.com

An Activision Blizzard shareholder group want Bobby Kotick removed

Following a damning new report claiming Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick neglected to inform the company's board of directors about alleged abuse for years, a group of shareholders have called for him to resign. They say the company need a new CEO "with the expertise, skill set and conviction to truly change the company's culture".
BUSINESS
gamingideology.com

Bobby Kotick Takes Heavy Criticism From Xbox And PlayStation

We don’t have many overlaps with Activision (List of Activision games) and maybe that’s a good thing. There have been repeated reports of misconduct within the company in recent weeks and months. And it always seemed like Activision and Bobby Kotick were cheating in there somehow. Until the bomb exploded that week.
VIDEO GAMES

