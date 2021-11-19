Has Bobby Kotick learned anything? | This Week in Business

The multiple, multiple problems at Activision Blizzard have long been documented and reported on at this point. The culture of toxicity and harassment (particularly against women) is so deeply embedded in the company’s corporate culture that it has a full-fledged government investigation it is undergoing at the moment. Activision’s response to this has been less than stellar. We’ve seen everything here, from an initial outright denial and deflection to a begrudging acceptance of the claims (with a lot of caveats) to a promise to do better, including all the usual PR moves that come with the territory. And those responses create a hell of a saga. From CEO Bobby Kotick promising to take a pay cut, to setting aside a few million bucks to promote and emphasize diversity initiatives with the company, to firing personnel who may have been implicated in these findings, to hiring women to prominent roles to lead Activision through their embattled deluge of multiple lawsuits, followed by at least one of those high profile female hires leaving, and revealing that her hiring was itself meant to be a token gesture, and that in spite of the circumstances of her hiring, she was harassed, discriminated against, and not paid the same as her fellow co-lead, a man who was doing literally the exact same job as her – it’s just a mess. It’s just a total mess, a trash fire of epic proportions, laying bare the deep rooted rot in a company that is apparently so corrupt that there may be no salvaging it.

