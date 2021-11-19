ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Citizen is free to play from today

By Chris Hyde
godisageek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud Imperium Games has announced its multiplayer space sim Star Citizen will be free to play from today up until December 1, 2021. This is to celebrate the in game annual aerospace event, the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo (IAE), which starts today as well. This year, the top ship manufacturers from across...

www.godisageek.com

