ETSU to host several vaccine clinics with primary & booster shots available

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University has plans to host several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.

Both primary and booster shots of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available.

The upcoming vaccine clinics will be held in the ballroom at ETSU’s Millennium Center and the dates are as follows:

Sunday Nov. 21. from 1 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 23. from 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 4. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patients must be at least 18 years of age.

