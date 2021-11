The New England Patriots just grabbed their most impressive win of the season. Facing off with a Cleveland Browns team that entered the matchup sporting the same 5-4 record, the Patriots put together a complete game involving all three phases of the game. New England’s defense allowed just seven points, and a 20% conversion rate on third and fourth down. Their offense punted just once, scoring on 7 of their 9 offensive drives, and the special teams units played mistake free football when they were actually given a chance to hit the field.

