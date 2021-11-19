Louisville QB Malik Cunningham posts historic numbers in win over Duke

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham did his best Lamar Jackson impersonation during his team's 62-22 rout of Duke on Thursday.

The senior became just the second player in FBS history to pass for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 200 more in the same game, as he also passed for five scores and ran in a pair as well. Cunningham finished the masterpiece going 18-for-25 for 303 passing yards and had 11 carries for 224 yards.

Former Washington quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo is the only other player to record over 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing. Tuiasosopo accomplished the feat on Oct. 30, 1999 against Stanford.

Cunningham came just two yards away from matching Jackson's Louisville single-game rushing record of 226 yards, which the Baltimore Ravens signal-caller set in 2015.