ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham posts historic numbers in win over Duke

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dnhW_0d1rn5mo00
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham did his best Lamar Jackson impersonation during his team's 62-22 rout of Duke on Thursday.

The senior became just the second player in FBS history to pass for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 200 more in the same game, as he also passed for five scores and ran in a pair as well. Cunningham finished the masterpiece going 18-for-25 for 303 passing yards and had 11 carries for 224 yards.

Former Washington quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo is the only other player to record over 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing. Tuiasosopo accomplished the feat on Oct. 30, 1999 against Stanford.

Cunningham came just two yards away from matching Jackson's Louisville single-game rushing record of 226 yards, which the Baltimore Ravens signal-caller set in 2015.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Cardinals signing QB Trace McSorley off Ravens practice squad

Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray missed his third consecutive game because of the sprained left ankle he first suffered on Oct. 28 and was a spectator when backup Colt McCoy guided the Cardinals to a 23-13 win at the Seattle Seahawks that improved them to 9-2 on the season ahead of their bye.
NFL
Yardbarker

Miami boosters pushing administration to 'pry Mario Cristobal away from Oregon'?

Boosters for the University of Miami might have a head-coaching target in mind, and it does not matter that he is already employed. Five Reason Sports Network reported that major boosters tied to the university are pushing the administration to try to pry away head coach Mario Cristobal from the Oregon Ducks. Cristobal is probably the biggest fish in the Pac-12 right now after leading the No. 11-ranked Ducks this season to a 9-2 record, which leads the conference.
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

Andy Dalton to start for Bears on Thanksgiving, Justin Fields likely inactive

The 3-7 Chicago Bears are making one expected change for the Thanksgiving afternoon matchup at the winless Detroit Lions. Another big one could be coming off the holiday. Per insider Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Tuesday that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start against the Lions on Thursday. Rookie signal-caller Justin Fields is dealing with a rib injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago's fifth straight defeat, and a report surfaced Monday evening Dalton was on track to be QB1 for the Thanksgiving clash.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marques Tuiasosopo
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#American Football#Fbs
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy