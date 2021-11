TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is charged with murder after he allegedly shot his girlfriend while they were driving back home from Brunswick. According to Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum, the 911 center was first called around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. He says 29-year-old Tevin Miles, of Morrow, told the operator he got into a fight with his girlfriend and he shot her around MM 12 on I-16 westbound – that’s near the Sgoda Road exit.

TWIGGS COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO