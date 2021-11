The boyfriend of a mom-to-be in Texas has been charged with capital murder for allegedly killing the young woman after he found out she was pregnant. Police on Monday announced the arrest of Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, 25, who is accused of shooting 25-year-old Cavanna Smith in the head last month and leaving her dead body in the middle of a Houston street. She was four-and-a-half weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to a criminal complaint filed in Harris County District Court.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO