Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee) has been diagnosed with a strained IT band. An MRI and further testing on Friday revealed that Waller suffered a strained IT band during Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Waller avoided any major damage to his knee and it is "uncertain if he will miss any time". Fowler added that the feeling is that Waller will be "fine". Waller's first chance to return to action will come against the Washington Football team in nine days.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO