A big lunar eclipse is coming Thursday night into Friday morning, but will Oregonians actually be able to see it?. The forecast says… not likely. Rain and clouds are expected to cover Oregon on Thursday night, as well as much of the Pacific Northwest, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service. That should obscure the partial lunar eclipse from view, as well as the tail end of the Leonid meteor shower that is coinciding with the eclipse.

ASTRONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO