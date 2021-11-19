Criminal charges filed against 6 women in commercial sex operation in Warren

Criminal charges have been filed against 6 women who are suspected in a commercial sex operation out of two locations in Warren.

Commissioner William Dwyer says the charges stem from an investigation by the Special Investigations Division which described the locations as facades to solicit and commit illicit sexual acts to customers online and in person.

Anonymous tips led to the investigation at Green Massage Center and Chinese Body Works, both located in Warren. A sting operation was conducted at both locations and a residence in Sterling Heights. Detectives submitted their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor which led to the filing of charges.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Liqiao Li (31) Yuhong Chen (46), Aihua Zhao (54), Lili Liu (32), Dongmei Al (49), Xianping Yue (46) with offenses including Keeping Place for Purpose of Prostitution, Accepting Earnings of a Prostitute, Prostitution, Aiding & Abetting Prostitution, Use of Computer to Commit Crime with penalties ranging from 20 years to 90 days.

The women will be arraigned Friday in Warren 37th District Court.