When Max Strus landed awkwardly after going up for a dunk late in the Miami Heat’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 30, he feared the worst. “I was nervous, for sure, just because of my history,” said Strus, who tore the ACL in his left knee less than two years ago in December 2019. “But the medical team here and all the trainers did a good job of reassuring me that it wasn’t going to be that. You’re always nervous going in to get an MRI because you never know what’s going to pop up. But luckily nothing was too bad.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO