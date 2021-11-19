Florida Supreme Court Suspends Witness-Coaching Attorney for 91 Days

IN HIS LATEST book, Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights, Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky does not pull his punches. He opens our eyes to a critical reason that we continue to have problems of police violence and racism in law enforcement. Although justices claim to be calling “balls and strikes,” they have long been rooting for one side — the police — and have not taken the necessary steps to protect our citizenry’s civil rights. While some might see Chemerinsky’s claim as blasphemous, others will praise the cleansing light he shines on the Supreme Court’s role in perpetuating the problems of our criminal justice system. Racism is not new; excessive force by police is not new; flagrant disregard for constitutional rights is not new. What is new, however, is that someone as distinguished and respected as Chemerinsky is willing to lay out in black and white the Supreme Court’s complicity in the problems that plague our justice system.

