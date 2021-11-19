The Week contest: No views

The City of Greenville is hosting another Holiday Lights Contest. Tourism Director Jes Adam told WGEL this is the second time for the contest, which is open to businesses and residents. If you’d like to participate, go to GreenvilleIllinois.com by November 30. Maps will be made available so people can tour the participating homes. A residential and one business entry will be selected to win BoCo Bucks. There will be voting for a Fan Favorite and one participant will be randomly selected to receive $50 off their Greenville utility bill.

