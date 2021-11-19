Run for Babies helps fund programs that support parents and newborns

Josiah Colton is spreading the word about how everyone can do their part to protect the planet. The 10-year-old from New York uses social media to share eco-friendly tips on everything from ways to conserve energy and water to best gardening practices. He's also an entrepreneur — in 2018, he started a recycling program called J Go Green, and every Saturday, he collects bottles and cans from local businesses. Colton gives 10 percent of the proceeds to Charity Water, a nonprofit working to ensure that no one goes without clean water.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO