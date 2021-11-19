ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Run for Babies helps fund programs that support parents and newborns

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn event to protect the health of moms and babies hits full...

Reading Eagle

How can parents help babies learn to calm themselves? [Ask the pediatrician]

Q: My baby cries a lot and I want to help her calm herself. How do I do this?. A: In discussions about helping babies learn to fall asleep on their own, you may hear self-soothing mentioned a lot. The term can sometimes be interpreted as a parent making a baby cry it out or ignoring their cries. This is absolutely not true.
KIDS
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Shellyfish Academy Expands Program to Help Foster Children and Their Parents Find Housing

TRINIDAD, Calif. (KIEM)- Trinidad resident Shelly Luna is a captain who began an organization called Shellyfish Academy to encourage children get on the water, learn how to fish and cook their catch. She primarily focuses on helping foster children who have been taken away from their parents because of addiction and/or neglect.  Her students are […] The post Shellyfish Academy Expands Program to Help Foster Children and Their Parents Find Housing appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
TRINIDAD, CA
Union-Recorder

JONES: Help support The Empty Stocking Fund

For over 30 years The Empty Stocking Fund has provided holiday food boxes to local families in need. The program started by feeding 10 families the first year, and has grown to provide meals for over 400 families each year. We would like to invite all Milledgeville and Baldwin County organizations and citizens to join in support of this effort.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
cbs19news

Annual theater production helping support shelter and its programs

STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Shakespeare Center is looking to support the largest shelter in the Shenandoah Valley once again. According to a release, the Blackfriars Playhouse lobby will have a place where people can donate clothing and supplies for Valley Mission. This campaign, called Project Goodfellow, will...
HOMELESS
The Week

10-year-old starts recycling program to help fund clean water initiative

Josiah Colton is spreading the word about how everyone can do their part to protect the planet. The 10-year-old from New York uses social media to share eco-friendly tips on everything from ways to conserve energy and water to best gardening practices. He's also an entrepreneur — in 2018, he started a recycling program called J Go Green, and every Saturday, he collects bottles and cans from local businesses. Colton gives 10 percent of the proceeds to Charity Water, a nonprofit working to ensure that no one goes without clean water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kgns.tv

WorkForce Solutions helping parents apply for Child Care Program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - WorkForce Solutions wants to help working parents who are in need of childcare services. WorkForce has announced its Service Industry Recovery Child Care Program or SIR program for parents who are employed in the arts, retail, and food services sectors. Eligible parents could receive one year...
LAREDO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pumpkin Run helps to raise funds for Stevie’s diabetic alert dog

On Sunday, Nov. 7, 35 runners and walkers took part in the 2nd annual Wild Bill’s Pumpkin Fun Run, hosted by George Farms in Poteet. The celebration was part of Diabetes Awareness Month in November. The event helped raise funds for a T1D diabetic alert dog for Stevie Jayde Beddo,...
POTEET, TX
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle keen on continued support of senior meals program despite funding unknowns

Rifle’s senior meals program is at risk of losing funding. The city might have to allocate an additional $57,305 in meal costs that weren’t originally budgeted for, because some grant funding typically provided through the county is up in the air. Rifle Senior Center Director Tami Sours told the Rifle...
RIFLE, CO
Bay News 9

New book helps new moms read to their newborn babies

Early Learning specialists say it’s important for new moms to read to their newborns while they are still in the womb. Reading is Sherri Sabadishin’s passion and something she instilled in her kids even before birth. “When your baby’s in the womb, they can hear you,” Sabadishin said. “They hear...
KIDS
The Conversation U.S.

Tick management programs could help stop Lyme disease, but US funding is inadequate

Justin Bieber, Shania Twain, Amy Schumer, Avril Lavigne, Ben Stiller and Kelly Osbourne are just six of the millions of people who report that they have suffered from Lyme disease, an illness that costs the U.S. more than $3 billion annually. Approximately a half-million new cases are added in the U.S. every year. Much is still unknown about this potentially debilitating illness. Often referred to as the “great imitator,” Lyme disease is a tricky diagnosis because its common symptoms – fevers, chills, headaches and extreme fatigue – are similar to many other chronic diseases. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown native Dr. Nathaniel Brown creates fund to support students enrolled in Blumberg Institute programs

Dr. Timothy M. Block, president of the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute, Hepatitis B Foundation and Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, has announced the establishment of the Sunrise Educational Fund, an endowment to support the institute’s academic and experiential learning programs for high school and college students. The Sunrise Fund was conceived by...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
wlvr.org

State NAP funds will support local youth programs and combat gang violence

For Daniel Bosket, director of the Community Action Development Corporation of Allentown, (CADCA) impacting the lives of the youth is all a matter of partnerships. “The way that we are engaging with the youth is working with our community partners. What we are trying to do is focus on many possible career paths that youth can take,” he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

