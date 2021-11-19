ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Releases Multiple Superstars From Contracts

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 7 days ago

WWE continues to make big changes to its roster. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Figthful, WWE has released multiple Superstars, including John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, Jaxson Ryker, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and Isaiah Swerve Scott. The reason for the cuts was described as "budgetary," according to...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Discusses John Morrison’s Release From WWE, More

During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on John Morrison’s WWE release, why WWE is releasing a ton of talent, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On John Morrison’s WWE release: “John, from the get-go, when he first made...
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE has released eight talents from the organization

The Pro Wrestling world is in shock as more controversial moves have been made by the organization. WWE has released eight more fighters from its roster. WWE has been releasing many talents lately and fans have not been happy about it. Many see it as disrespectful and disloyal to their athletes.
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Peyton Royce
Person
Mickie James
Person
Lince Dorado
Person
Jaxson Ryker
Person
John Laurinaitis
Person
The Miz
Person
Lars Sullivan
Person
Miz
Person
Drake Maverick
Person
Shotzi Blackheart
Person
Tegan Nox
Person
Oney Lorcan
Person
Nia Jax
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: WALTER Dating Current WWE Superstar

It appears WALTER is dating fellow NXT UK Superstar Jinny. On Thursday, Jinny took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her and WALTER at a restaurant. The photo was captioned with a heart emoji. This was quickly followed by WALTER also posting a picture of Jinny via his Instagram Stories. The two photos can be seen below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H’s Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
WWE
Wrestling World

Which WWE superstars earn the most?

In the last two years, WWE has made a series of sensational releases in several months that have surprised the WWE Universe, in some cases high-level superstars and former champions who said goodbye to the company of Vince McMahon. It was found that WWE's earnings are up sharply and despite...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Making AEW Debut Tonight

They say that anything can happen when you watch professional wrestling, and tonight a former WWE star is set to make his debut with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage to announce that Ariya Daivari will be taking on Dante Martin during the show. It was also noted that Lio Rush will not be appearing with Dante Martin tonight because his grandmother passed away.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superstars#Combat#Wrestling Inc#Nxt#Smackdown#Wwe Head Of#Talent Relations
ClutchPoints

WWE legend Undertaker to undergo multiple serious surgeries

WWE legend Undertaker is set to undergo multiple serious surgeries. He had suffered multiple injuries throughout his lengthy career. Undertaker appeared on the “The Norm & D Invasion” radio show on Sportsradio 96.7 to discuss the surgeries. He is set to get his hips and his right knee replaced. The WWE man won’t get it taken care of until hunting season is over of course.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Gets Beard And Hair Chopped Off

After losing to Cameron Grimes in their poker showdown on Tuesday’s WWE NXT, an irate Duke Hudson powerbombed Grimes through a poker table. This was followed by Hudson chopping off some of Grimes’ beard and hair. The cutting of Grimes’ hair and beard could potentially lead to a gimmick change...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why The Fan Attacked Seth Rollins At WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured some interesting segments but when it was all said and done everyone was talking about the fan who attacked Seth Rollins. The fan, who has been identified as Elisah Spencer, tackled Seth Rollins to the ground before security broke it up, and he has since been charged with Attempted Assault, and Attempted Violation of Arts and Cultural Affairs (Disrupting a Live Sporting Event).
WWE
Wrestling World

The Rock thanks a huge WWE superstar

WWE has long been working to celebrate as soon as possible and in the best possible way the 25 years of presence within the company of a legend and a man who made WWE history as The Rock. Loved by the WWE Universe and much appreciated by his colleagues, the wrestler is focusing almost exclusively on his acting career.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
ComicBook

Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
WWE
Popculture

WWE's Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's Daughter Has Started Wrestling Training

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's oldest daughter has already started her wrestling training. McMahon recently spoke to TalkSport and revealed that Aurora Rose Levesque is currently training to possibly become a future WWE Superstar. "We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11," she...
WWE
Wrestling World

Shayna Baszler Speaks About Leaving Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler is one of WWE’s most popular WWE female superstars and she spoke about leaving Nia Jax. She spoke to it about Sportskeeda Wrestling during the Survivor Series weekend. Shayna is a former Tag Team Champion. She recently moved to the Smackdown brand. She was a RAW superstar before...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Dwayne Johnson responds to “The Rock” tribute by WWE Superstars

Dwayne Johnson is considered to be one of the most popular Superstars in the history of WWE. He is fondly known as “The Rock” – which was also his ring name for his professional wrestling career. He continues to make sporadic appearances for WWE, but has shifted his focus to his career in Hollywood.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy