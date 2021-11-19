ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Tiger King 2’ lacks the roar of the bonkers original

By Jason Fraley
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s virtually impossible to catch lightning in a bottle — or a tiger cage — twice in a row. When the docuseries “Tiger King” dropped on Netflix on March 20, 2020, it was exactly a week into America’s lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic, making this bonkers true-crime tale a pop culture...

wtop.com

TVOvermind

Is Tiger King Season Two Worth The Effort?

The short answer is ‘no’. The longer answer is bound to take a while since while there aren’t that many episodes, the level of dumb that’s come spilling out of the internet concerning Joe Exotic is simply amazing, and this is in a day and age when simple and amazing are hard to find any longer thanks to the vastness that is the internet. The fact is that it would appear that there’s a lot more to the Tiger King and everyone around him that we didn’t know, such as the fact that Joe used to be a police chief, and that he had another husband before those we saw in the first season. This is the kind of stuff that a person might have been able to find out on their own, and wouldn’t exactly need another season of a documentary show, but people love spectacle, so here we are. Now that people are learning more about Joe, there’s a chance that they might be a little more receptive to thinking that he doesn’t deserve to be in jail, or they might think that people, as it’s already known, are crazy when it comes to embracing one fad or another that they’re told is worthwhile.
TV SERIES
Decider

Will There Be a ‘Tiger King 3’?

It’s becoming a weird rule of the COVID-19 pandemic: another year, another season of Tiger King. This week, Netflix returned to the wild world of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin with not one, not two, but five new episodes. If you thought this band of misfits was crazy before wait until you see them with money and fame.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent describes Netflix’s second season of the hit documentary series Tiger King as ‘milking a cash cow for all its worth’. The documentary series chronicles the bizarre escapades of its eccentric protagonist Joe Exotic, a tiger park owner in the US, and his rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.
ANIMALS
wfav951.com

Tiger King Gets Help From the Enemy

Remember Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis, Jeff Lowe? Well he’s part of the Tiger King's team now and is lending Joe a helping hand. Tiger King 2 is set to premiere Wednesday, November 17th on Netflix and according to Jeff and his wife “a lot has changed.” GW Exotic Animal Park, which was originally operated out of Oklahoma, will be moved to a new location once Lowe gets all of the animals back from the feds. The Lowes were evicted when the park was raided because of allegations that they were mistreating the animals and did not have the proper paperwork.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Tiger King has poisoned the documentary well for good

In Adventures in the Screen Trade, his seminal work on the business of show, the screenwriter William Goldman lets us in to a secret – in Hollywood no-one knows anything. They make educated guesses, they post rationalise, but if they knew they would only produce hits. He recalls a conversation with a studio boss who runs through why certain movies were hits. When Goldman challenges his thinking on Four Seasons, a hit that fits no mould or prediction, the boss is silent for a long time then says – “that was a nonrecurring phenomenon.” The success of these, says Goldman, “depresses and frightens studio people”.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
pacificsandiego.com

‘Tiger King 2’ is the pinnacle of reality TV cynicism

With the release of “Tiger King 2,” Times TV critic Lorraine Ali dug into (she might say waded through) five episodes’ worth of new material in Netflix’s bombastic docuseries, which took the world by storm in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior editor Matt Brennan had some questions for her about her reaction to the sequel, which premiered Wednesday with little fanfare — including whether it addressed her criticisms of the original, and whether she would recommend it as worth a watch.
TV SERIES
bartlesvilleradio.com

Local Man Featured in Season 2 of Tiger King

A Washington County man is featured in a hit series on Netflix. Jack "Ripper" Smith of Ochelata joins the likes of Joe Exotic, Carol Baskin, and Jeff Lowe in Season 2 of Tiger King, which became popular in March 2020 when you were stuck at home during the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Ripper calls himself an "armchair detective" in the documentary. He says he wants to get to the bottom of what happened to Don Lewis, Baskin's first husband.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Decider

‘Tiger King 2’: The 7 Most Shocking Revelations

It’s been over a year and a half since Tiger King first introduced us to the word of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and their motley crews. We’ve lived through a year and a half of memes, think pieces, parodies, oddly addicting “Savage” knockoffs, and TikTok dances. And now Netflix wants us to take it from the top.
TV SERIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Joe Exotic’s take on Tiger King 2

Joe Exotic is talking Tiger King as Season 2 of the Netflix true crime series debuts Wednesday. FOX23′s Janna Clark has kept in touch with Joe Exotic since last year. His latest letter from prison details his true thoughts on the series that put his name on the map. Joe...
TV SERIES
orcasound.com

Watch 🐯TIGER KING 2 🐯On Netflix Today!

Here’s a recap of everything that happened in Season 1. And get a peek at what’s to come in Season 2. What was Don Lewis up to in Costa Rica? Will Joe be freed? What’s Jeff Lowe up to?. Stream Tiger King 2 to get the answers. Now on Netflix.
TV SERIES
Wired

Tiger King 2 and the Weird Rise of Documentary Sequels

When the trailer for the imaginatively titled Tiger King 2 dropped in late October, Netflix promised viewers that it had previously “only scratched the surface” of the tiger-rearing, murder-plotting, mullet-sporting story that captivated 64 million households worldwide at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This seems hard to believe. The...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Tiger King Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness,’ or simply ‘Tiger King,’ is a true-crime documentary series that can only be described as a rollercoaster ride thanks to its eccentric characters and bizarre situations. After all, apart from the life of Joe Exotic, it also follows the dark underworld of the big cat industry, an unsolved disappearance, and all-consuming feuds. Thus, it’s no surprise that the production has earned critical acclaim and broken records with its popularity. So now that the second installment has landed on our screens, let’s find out the possibility of ‘Tiger King’ season 3, shall we?
TV SERIES
elaccampusnews.com

‘Tiger King 2’ debuts on Netflix and underwhelms viewers

“Tiger King 2” is plotless and repetitive as the cast is consistent in looping around the same reasoning and quarrels throughout the season. Season one was the craze during the pandemic. Chaos between the cast members erupts as secrets and accusations are revealed. However, “Tiger King 2” feels underwhelming. Joseph...
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

The ‘Tiger King’ Is Now In North Carolina

Tiger King Two is out on Netflix now. Have ya’ll seen it? I tried to watch it because I was all in with the first one. I think I made it about halfway through the first episode. It is just too sad. Something else sad is the fate of the Tiger King himself.
TV & VIDEOS
thefilmstage.com

King Richard Review: Will Smith Shines in Williams Sisters Origin Story

Throughout King Richard, I kept waiting for a flashback. The thing about biopics is that even the good ones tend to be overstuffed, bogged down by an incessant need to fill out their subject’s life. It generally comes with the price of admission. But director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s latest offering never indulges the genre’s cradle-to-grave instincts. It’s a relief, and also a reminder that, despite its title coronating Richard Williams, this is really the origin story of his tennis prodigies, Venus and Serena, whom he willed onto an unrelenting trajectory to superstardom. He only operates within the confines of their development.
TENNIS
culturedvultures.com

Prisoners of the Ghostland REVIEW – Bonkers & Boring

When you pair auteur Sion Sono and Nicolas Cage, there is an expectation for something utterly madcap. And Prisoners of the Ghostland is certainly gonzo, but is there meaning to the madness? It seems ironic that a film which contains so much bizarre imagery could feel so lackluster at the same time.
MOVIES
Baltimore magazine

Movie Review: King Richard

It turns out, Richard Williams (Will Smith), the fiercely devoted father of Venus and Serena Williams, is the perfect subject for a biopic. He is in turns maddening and inspiring; lovable and frustrating; funny and irascible. But in the end, he is some kind of genius, the sort of visionary dreamer who is always doubted in his time, but who backs up his wild notions with hard work, gumption, and a perfectly executed plan. (“If You Fail to Plan, You Plan to Fail,” is one of his oft-repeated mottos.)
MOVIES

