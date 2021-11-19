ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

USDA Says DON’T Wash The Thanksgiving Turkey

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you prepare to cook your turkey for Thanksgiving, the USDA says you can skip the bath for the bird. Meredith Carothers with the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline says it is...

kchi.com

Comments / 10

Okie 7491
7d ago

I'm 74. I'm in trouble. I've been rinsing my Bird out for over 20 years!!! Have a good laugh everyone

Reply
6
Related
WEHT/WTVW

When should I thaw my turkey?

(NEXSTAR) — Depending on the size of your Thanksgiving turkey, you may be running out of time to thaw it in the refrigerator, which is the safest method, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. For this thawing method, the USDA recommends allowing approximately 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of bird. […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WDEA AM 1370

Turkey Thawing Safety Tips

Thanksgiving 2021 is Thursday November 25th. If you are going to thaw your frozen turkey in the refrigerator, depending upon the size of it, you'll want to put your frozen turkey in the fridge this weekend so it can thaw safely and be ready by Thanksgiving!. Remember turkeys must be...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Turkey#Bacteria#Poultry#Meat And Poultry Hotline
Kiss 103.1 FM

Holiday Food Safety: Why You Should NOT Wash Your Turkey

Here in Texas we have a certain way of doing things, and we like to follow tradition. However, washing your turkey is one thing Texans can skip doing. According to the CDC, you should never wash or rinse raw turkey. If you've been doing it for years, don't feel embarrassed because there's a lot of people who've been blissfully unaware of the risks that come with washing raw poultry.
FOOD SAFETY
newstalk941.com

Depending On Size, Time To Consider Defrosting Thanksgiving Turkey

Depending on its size, it might be time to start defrosting your Thanksgiving turkey. Overton Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent Christina Swallows said there are several ways to defrost a turkey, but the most recommended way is in the refrigerator. “Looking at a 4 to 12-pound turkey you’re looking...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
kchi.com

Thanksgiving Cooking – Turkey By The Numbers

Thanksgiving Day is nearly here and it’s time to start the work on the big meal. Do you have everything you need? Do you remember all the important numbers? KCHI has you covered, here are the most important numbers of the day. 325°… That is the temperature to roast your...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

Why Don't We Eat Turkey Eggs?

Though we typically associate turkey with Thanksgiving, it's a popular dish year-round and is the fourth most-consumed meat in the U.S. behind chicken, beef, and pork. Despite this, turkey eggs are missing from the shelves of supermarkets and even specialty grocery stores. But that apparently has nothing to do with their edibility. They reportedly taste just as good as chicken eggs—or even better, according to some people—but the eggs laid by this all-American bird are impractical to produce.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
dallassun.com

Skip turkey, test guests for Covid: US media's Thanksgiving recipe

The twin threats of Covid-19 and inflation could put a downer on Thanksgiving this year, especially if Americans skip the turkey and follow the mainstream media's advice by sending their guests into the garage for Covid tests. Rampant inflation has made preparing a Thanksgiving feast historically expensive for many Americans...
BUSINESS
Mashed

The Scary Reason You Shouldn't Leave Your Turkey Out To Thaw Overnight

If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year (or Friendsgiving, for that matter), you likely have a long list of groceries you need to buy before the big feast, from potatoes for mashing to bread crumbs for stuffing. But at the top of list is the real star of Thanksgiving dinner: the turkey. It's a tradition that really took off in the late 1800s when Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday (via TIME). And our love of poultry come November hasn't slowed down since — according to the National Turkey Federation, Americans eat some 45 to 46 million turkeys every year on Thanksgiving alone (via CNBC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
I-95 FM

Planning On Using A Turkey Fryer? DON’T DO THIS!

So, you've heard from others that cooking a turkey in a fryer makes it taste better than one that was roasted in the oven. Friends or family may have told you that the meat is moist, more so than a turkey from the oven, and you may have also heard that the skin tastes better when it's crispy, and not slimy and gross.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy