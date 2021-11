Kyle Rittenhouse's defense attorneys have accused prosecutors of withholding a key video and are demanding that the judge throw out the case entirely. The legal team behind the embattled teenager – who is on trial in Wisconsin for a deadly triple shooting at last year's Kenosha Protests – say prosecutors purposefully did not provide them the high-resolution drone footage of what transpired before the first shooting, which they believe would have proven that Kyle was not the aggressor but rather acted in self-defense.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO