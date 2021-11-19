ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Poll: Should Texas sign Freddie Freeman

By Adam J. Morris
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?”...

www.lonestarball.com

Comments / 12

I'm Dat NiGGA
6d ago

He is wanting a big money contract deal. Atlanta offered him a very reasonable amount and he declined it. He may end up taking a loss from being hard headed

Reply
2
Related
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees make free agent push to steal Freddie Freeman from Braves

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is reportedly being courted by the New York Yankees in free agency as his future in Atlanta remains uncertain. In Atlanta, there is no World Series win without Freddie Freeman. The renowned first baseman and left-handed hitter is walking into free agency in the best possible situation: a 2021 World Series champion and a 2020 NL MVP.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Here is the “issue” between the Braves and Freddie Freeman

According to Jon Heyman, the Braves and Freddie Freeman are still expected to get a deal done, but there remains a point of contention:. This is a bit puzzling, I don’t think Freeman’s play-style and position will cause any steep decline in his play. We’ve seen players like Joey Votto perform at a high level at 38 years old, and I think Freeman will stave off decline more effectively. Freeman doesn’t have to have the home run going to be in a groove — he can spray the ball to all parts of the park and get on base at a high level, as can Joey Votto. I’m even comfortable with seven years for Freeman.
MLB
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post will scare Braves fans

Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Freddie Freeman has rejected a five-year offer from the Braves

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today (Reader Beware), Freddie Freeman has set a price range and turned down one contract from the Braves:. rejecting Atlanta’s five-year, $135 million offer, and. seeking closer to a six-year, $200 million deal. Yet,. you couldn’t find a soul who believes Freeman won’t. be...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB hot stove rumors: Yankees showing interest in Freddie Freeman

As we count down the days until the CBA expires, there's still some action on the MLB rumor mill. We'll get to that in a second. First, there was a big signing that happened Monday morning. Left-handed starter Eduardo Rodríguez inked a five-year, $77 million deal with the Tigers as the club looks to turn the corner and put the rebuild in the rearview mirror.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Yardbarker

Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
FanSided

Austin Riley Finishes 7th in NL MVP Race; Freddie Freeman 9th

The NL MVP award was given out and based on voting, and Atlanta Braves players Austin Riley finished in 7th place while Freddie Freeman finished 9th. The Atlanta Braves had two top-10 finished for the NL MVP award. Austin Riley finished in 7th place, while 2020 MVP Freddie Freeman finished 9th.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Espn#Atlanta#Fangraphs
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Here is the most horrific Freeman situation

There’s no debating it. The Freeman situation has gotten much worse than Braves fans ever hoped. In all honesty, he should have been re-upped two years ago, but at the very least, the face of the Atlanta’s baseball franchise should have signed a lengthy contract before Spring Training this past season. Now, we are nearly a month removed from a World Series championship, and it appears nothing has changed in negotiations.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves News: Is no news good news in regards to Freddie Freeman?

When the Atlanta Braves reported to Spring Training in 2021, the thinking was that they wouldn’t break camp without having a new longterm extension in place with Freddie Freeman. Spring Training ended with no deal and so did the regular season. Inexplicably, Freeman is now a free agent and is free to sign with any team which is a chilling thought to Braves fans, especially coming off of a World Series win.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Charlie Morton offers his thoughts on Freddie Freeman’s free agency

In part one of David O’Brien’s interview with Charlie Morton for The Athletic, Morton talked about how injured players could suffer from a potential lockout since they won’t be able to rehab with team doctors. Part one also covered a number of other topics, so I encourage you to read it if you have a subscription to The Athletic. However, it is part two that covers the #1 topic on the minds of Braves fans right now — Freddie Freeman.
MLB
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy