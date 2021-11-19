Dollar flat

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government launched measures on Friday to discourage foreign travel as a way to protect the country’s thin dollar reserves ahead of heavy debt payments. The Central Bank banned use of credit card installment payments for airline flights and other tourist services abroad. While Argentines...
The Sao Paulo stock exchange has taken down a statue of a bull reminiscent of the one on Wall Street after being hit by protests and a fine for installing it without authorization. However, the Sao Paulo stock exchange said the New York statue was not the inspiration for the Brazilian work, which was created by artist and architect Rafael Brancatelli.
The week is off to a relatively flat start, in keeping with the mood last week in equity markets as investors weigh up a strong earnings season against inflation and interest rate risks. The market recovery has well and truly stalled in Europe while Asia is still struggling to get...
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is urging the Biden administration to adopt a sensible regulatory framework for crypto. In a new interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Clinton says that the information age requires new rules to meet the needs of the era. “Our current laws, our framework, is just...
Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines.
The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know:
Moderna on Friday unveiled its strategy for addressing the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 known as Omicron, joining competitors Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, who detailed plans of their own the same day. The new Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa, and the World Health Organization has deemed it a...
TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of Central American and Haitian migrants formed a new caravan on Friday in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, near the Guatemala border, and began walking north toward the United States. The migrants said they wanted to leave Chiapas as they had not been given...
NANTUCKET, Mass, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his administration was not considering new vaccine mandates following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, which led to travel bans from that country and seven other nations. "We don't know a lot about...
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
KLM592 took off on time from Johannesburg (JNB) last night, but during the flight Europe went into “variant panic.” When the Boeing 777-300ER landed in Amsterdam (AMS), Dutch officials did not know what to do with the passengers onboard…so they let them sit. For hours. And hours. KLM Flight From...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency order on Friday in response to the identification of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The emergency order is intended to increase hospital capacity in New York and will last until at least January 15, 2022, when it will be re-assessed. According...
BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
Obtaining a college degree has always been one of the best ways to increase your lifetime earnings. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), men with college degrees earn $900,000 more...
The US practiced attack drills with ten nuclear bombers driving tensions in Eastern Europe sky-high. This the Kremlin called a dire threat against Russia that will have a proper response to match it. Moscow was not pleased with the mock nuclear attack that was only 20-kilometers from its air defense...
If you’re struggling to pay rent, you are not alone. Thousands of Americans across the country have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, making it tough to make ends meet and pay their rent. There may be a solution: rental assistance. How does rental assistance work?. There are rental...
A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
