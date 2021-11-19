ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congratulations, Democrats: You Just Passed a Massive Tax Cut for the Rich | Opinion

By Brad Polumbo
 7 days ago
Democrats are apparently okay with tax cuts for the rich when it's rich constituents from their home...

Dane Daniels
7d ago

The Salt deduction limitation was targeted at CA, NJ, and NY. The Dem house members from those states (excluded AOC) told Nancy “ no Salt relief, no vote.

Reply(2)
3
All Right
7d ago

and I thought only Republicans did that..... according to all the Democrats

Reply
7
